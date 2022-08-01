HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 410,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE HHLA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 3,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,922. The company has a market cap of $510.26 million, a PE ratio of 140.88 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

