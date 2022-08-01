Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 87,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 78.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON stock opened at $192.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

