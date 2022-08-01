Hoo Token Price Tops $0.57 (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $47.09 million and $173.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00615169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

