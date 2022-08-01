HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.54

Shares of HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

HORIBA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $477.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.36 million. HORIBA had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HORIBA, Ltd. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

