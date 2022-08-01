Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $903.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $722.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $844.27. The firm has a market cap of $943.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

