Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,772.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $45,772.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00627337 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Coin Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol
