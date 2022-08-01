Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,772.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $45,772.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00627337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.