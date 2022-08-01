Hot Cross Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $845,905.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00615814 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

