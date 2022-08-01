Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 1.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $84.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

