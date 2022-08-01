HSBC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,120 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,560 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.51) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 624 ($7.52) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.73) to GBX 735 ($8.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.29.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC Company Profile

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 256,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,421. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

