Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
Humanigen Price Performance
Shares of HGEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 255,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,972. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell acquired 545,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,438.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,345,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.
