Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0777 on Top Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Hush has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $931,381.96 and $176.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00261215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00117886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

