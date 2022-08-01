Idena Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $121,183.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,166,994 coins and its circulating supply is 61,403,298 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

