IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,020 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $212.76 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

