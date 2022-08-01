IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 25,352 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

