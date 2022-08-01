IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 706,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,506.7 days.

IGO Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IPGDF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. IGO has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

Further Reading

