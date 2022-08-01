Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY22 guidance at $9.00-9.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ITW opened at $207.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.06. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
See Also
