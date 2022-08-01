Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY22 guidance at $9.00-9.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ITW opened at $207.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.06. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

