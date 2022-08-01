ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 10,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,710,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

