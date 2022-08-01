ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
ImmunoGen Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 4,095,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,299. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $999.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.97.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.97% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
