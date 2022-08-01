ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 4,095,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,299. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $999.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.97% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.