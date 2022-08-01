ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues Earnings Results

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.97%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 269,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,059. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 376,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 276,405 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

