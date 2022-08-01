Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. 2,451,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

