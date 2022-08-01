Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingredion Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

INGR opened at $90.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.