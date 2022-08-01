Insider Buying: Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Director Purchases $100,360.50 in Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $182.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

