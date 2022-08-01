Insider Buying: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) CEO Buys 4,963 Shares of Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) CEO Kent Landvatter acquired 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $49,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FINW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 11,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

