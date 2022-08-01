Insider Buying: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Buys 4,581 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) insider Stuart A. Tross acquired 4,581 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,422.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MannKind Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.45 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $871.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 987,748 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

