Insider Buying: Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) Insider Purchases 700,000 Shares of Stock

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI – Get Rating) insider Andy Morrison purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,433.73).

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON QFI opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.82. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

