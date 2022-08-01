Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $533,350.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $533,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $107.39 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.44%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $69,011,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

