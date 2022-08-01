Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells 223,800 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,073,166.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OWL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.38. 105,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,638. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

