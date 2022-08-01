Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00.

BOKF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.17. 6,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.39.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

