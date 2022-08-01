Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,897,750.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00.
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $75.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.91.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after buying an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
