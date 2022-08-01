Insider Selling: Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) CFO Sells 5,011 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

