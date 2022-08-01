Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $11,880.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $11,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.2 %

PEN opened at $139.38 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -819.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

