Insider Selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Sells 1,673 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SON traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.93. 448,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

