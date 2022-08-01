Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires 10,004 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,023,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 272,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.62. 1,111,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,835,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

