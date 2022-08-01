Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,500 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.6 %

UA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.39. 41,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,258. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

