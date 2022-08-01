Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,380 Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Insight 2811 Inc. owned 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PALL traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.63. 445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $298.21.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

