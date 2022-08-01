Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 272,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 723,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,835,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

