Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.94 million. Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $82.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

