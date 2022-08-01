Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.