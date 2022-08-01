Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 2.8 %

Invesco stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

