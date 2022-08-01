Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $315.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.40 and its 200 day moving average is $323.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

