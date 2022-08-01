Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) recently:

7/26/2022 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $95.00.

7/25/2022 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $100.00.

7/22/2022 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $85.00.

7/11/2022 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $108.00 to $92.00.

6/30/2022 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $75.99. 21,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,645. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,150 shares of company stock worth $313,214. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

