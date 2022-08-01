Investors Buy High Volume of NuScale Power Call Options (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,665 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 366% compared to the average daily volume of 1,002 call options.

NuScale Power Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of SMR stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $15.17. 35,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,366. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $400,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

