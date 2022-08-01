Invictus Hyperion Fund Tops One Day Volume of $74.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

