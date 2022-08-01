IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.51. 7,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,028. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.