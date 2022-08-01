IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.63.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.86. 8,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average is $223.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.