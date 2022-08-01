iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Up 49.5% in July

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,790,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,544,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 141,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,005. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.