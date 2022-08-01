iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,618.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $123.45 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $153.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average of $129.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.