iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,733.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.90 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.