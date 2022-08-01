iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. 390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

