iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,347,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 6,118,545 shares.The stock last traded at $22.61 and had previously closed at $22.74.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 173,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

